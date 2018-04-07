|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Leaders Spotted At Mexican Retail
Thanks to a post of members of Comunidad Transformers Mexico
and El Botcast
Facebook groups, we can report that the highly expected Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Leader class toys have hit Mexican retail. This is a very nice surprise for our fellow Mexican collectors, since all Studio Series toys were expected to be at retail until April, 20th. Leader Class toys Grimlock and Blackout were already found at Juguetibici store in Oasis, Coyoacán for 1,359 Mexican Pesos ($74 approximately). Curiously, they are the only figures of all Wave 1 available and in small quantities.
