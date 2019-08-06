|
IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #03 Full Preview
Via Spooky Central on Facebook
we can share for you the full preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #03. This is the third issue of a 5-part mini-series which brings us the debut of Ectotron as a character on this story. On this full preview, the origin of Ectotrons name is revealed (a very original idea), and Starscream learns not to be so smart with the Ghostbusters, specially if you’re a ghost. This issue is scheduled for release on August 7th, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of » Continue Reading.
