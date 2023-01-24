After a long wait and much speculation, Hasbro Pulse has taken to their social media
to announce that a new Transformers Fanstream will finally be taking place a week from now on Tuesday, January 31st. “Get ready to #RollOut for a Transformers #Fanstream coming in hot next week on January 31st at 11:00am ET! Join Ben and the rest of the #Transformers team on our YouTube channel for a reveal packed stream and see the newest #Bots that you’ll want to add in your collection!” Let us know what you’re hoping to see on the boards!  
