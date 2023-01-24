Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,510
Transformers Studio Series #98 ROTB Cheetor Pre-Orders Live


After an early start this morning over in Australia, Pre-Orders for Transformers Studio Series #98 Rise of the Beasts Cheetor are now live. Retailing for around $35 USD, the Voyager scale beastie is set to ship in April of 2023. Read on for full pics and info, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy ?&#62; TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big BadToy Store, The Chosen Prime, Ages Three and Up, Amazon Previous ROTB Listings: Transformers Studio Series ROTB Airazor ?&#62; TFSource, &#187; Continue Reading.

