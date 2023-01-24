|
Transformers Studio Series #98 ROTB Cheetor Pre-Orders Live
After an early start this morning
over in Australia, Pre-Orders for Transformers Studio Series #98 Rise of the Beasts Cheetor are now live. Retailing for around $35 USD, the Voyager scale beastie is set to ship in April of 2023. Read on for full pics and info, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy ?> TFSource
Previous ROTB Listings: Transformers Studio Series ROTB Airazor ?> TFSource
