where do you guys get your Machine Robo figures? Hi,



Action Toys have been making the MP-like gobot figures in their Machine Robo line. Since these are china based rather than japan based, I have to find other ways to import them than with the usual stuff from Japan.



How do you guys get these toys usually? Do you simply buy from ages 3 and up?