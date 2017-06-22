Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,086
Taakara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures and 360 view


Similar to our previously reported images and 360 view of MP-12+, Takara Tomy site has shared some clear pictures of Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures with a 360 view of the figure. While some of the pictures were previously seen, the 360 view feature gives us a great look at the back of the robot mode and the two different configurations of the car mode. You can be sure to have fun displaying Sunstreaker in all his different modes. You can see Sunstreaker's 360 views here after you scroll down a bit.

The post Taakara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures and 360 view appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
