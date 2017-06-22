|
Taakara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures and 360 view
Similar to our previously reported images and 360 view of MP-12+
*, Takara Tomy site has shared some clear pictures of*Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures with a 360 view of the figure. While some of the pictures were previously seen, the 360 view feature gives us a great look at the back of the robot mode and the two different configurations of the car mode. You can be sure to have fun displaying Sunstreaker in all his different modes. You can see Sunstreaker’s 360 views here
*after you scroll down a bit. You can check some key pictures after the jump » Continue Reading.
The post Taakara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Pictures and 360 view
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.