Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,276

More Transformers Animated information from TFNation 2019



At his panel on Sunday 18 August 2019, Marty Isenberg shared some additional details on Transformers Animated, including a few more things we might have seen in a possible Season 4. Some key points included how Hasbro wanted to do some toys (Powermaster Optimus Prime and Marauder Megatron) and how this would have influenced the show. There was also reference to how Optimus Prime would have got his Movie flames (another toyline influence, intended to sell a redecoed Optimus). Spare a thought also for Beachcomber – the team wanted to have him killed off in Season 3, in a cut



The post







More... At his panel on Sunday 18 August 2019, Marty Isenberg shared some additional details on Transformers Animated, including a few more things we might have seen in a possible Season 4. Some key points included how Hasbro wanted to do some toys (Powermaster Optimus Prime and Marauder Megatron) and how this would have influenced the show. There was also reference to how Optimus Prime would have got his Movie flames (another toyline influence, intended to sell a redecoed Optimus). Spare a thought also for Beachcomber – the team wanted to have him killed off in Season 3, in a cut » Continue Reading. The post More Transformers Animated information from TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.