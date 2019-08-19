Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
More Transformers Animated information from TFNation 2019


At his panel on Sunday 18 August 2019, Marty Isenberg shared some additional details on Transformers Animated, including a few more things we might have seen in a possible Season 4. Some key points included how Hasbro wanted to do some toys (Powermaster Optimus Prime and Marauder Megatron) and how this would have influenced the show. There was also reference to how Optimus Prime would have got his Movie flames (another toyline influence, intended to sell a redecoed Optimus). Spare a thought also for Beachcomber – the team wanted to have him killed off in Season 3, in a cut &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers Animated information from TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



