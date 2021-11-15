Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
KFC P-14 Raijin & P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime / Super Ginrai) Color


Via Facebook user Griffith Keith*we have new updated images of the color prototypes of*Keith Fantasy Club*(KFC)*KFC P-14 Raijin &#038; P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime / Super Ginrai). P-14 Raijin is*KFC?s take on Powermaster Optimus Prime or Super Ginrai for Masterforce fans. This figure features a great range of poseabilty and an opening chest with a Matrix and it’s planned for the Masterpiece scale. The new aimges also reveal the inner detail in the truck cab, weapons and a closer look a the colored Powermaster partner. We also have images of*P15 Grand Raijin*(will be sold separately) which is the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post KFC P-14 Raijin & P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime / Super Ginrai) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: KFC P-14 Raijin & P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime / Super Ginrai) Co
Is the fake chest on the original Powermaster design such a critical aspect that every single updated version needs to copy it?
