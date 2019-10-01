Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,520

Shockwave Lab SL-57 Steel Hammer ? Battle Hammer for Siege Ultra Magnus



Third party company Shockwave Lab is back with a new accessory. This time they are bringing the*SL-57 Steel Hammer, a Battle Hammer for Siege Ultra Magnus. This is a big and powerful-looking hammer that can be held by Siege Ultra Magnus in his combined form with just one or two hands. It can also be attached to the back of the combined robot mode and it even has a connector for popular Siege fire effects. We still has no information on release date or price but, as usual with Shockwave Lab releases, it should not take much time to be



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.