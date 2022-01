Today, 10:47 PM #1 GodzillaPrime Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Montreal Posts: 20 NEW MSRP starting March 28th 2022



https://youtu.be/6lRSzxKJj2U



from Toy Snowman

Price in Canadian Dollars these are Hasbro MSRP for stores.



Deluxe transformers - 33.99 to 35.99 ( 2$ change)

VOYAGER - 44.99 to 47.99 ( 3$ change)

Leader - 72.99 to 76.99 ( 4$ change)

Titan - 249.99 to 264.99 ( 15$ change )

Hey all new MSRP coming up for March 28, 2022from Toy SnowmanPrice in Canadian Dollars these are Hasbro MSRP for stores.Deluxe transformers - 33.99 to 35.99 ( 2$ change)VOYAGER - 44.99 to 47.99 ( 3$ change)Leader - 72.99 to 76.99 ( 4$ change)Titan - 249.99 to 264.99 ( 15$ change ) Attached Thumbnails Last edited by GodzillaPrime; Today at 10:50 PM . Today, 11:32 PM #2 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,987 Re: NEW MSRP starting March 28th 2022 So what is TRU's excuse?





I know it is a "suggested" retail price, but c'mon.







$36 deluxes versus TRU $43?? Really a $7 difference?







$48 voyagers versus TRU $50. Not as big a difference, but still higher.





$77 Leader versus TRU $85?? An $8 dollar difference??





Titans are going up to $265!! If this new TRU pricing holds, I could see them asking $300. As an aside, what a terrible time to increase the Titan price. Anyone out there really willing to pay $265-$300 for an updated Cybertron Metroplex?







Hoo-boy this is going to be an interesting year.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge