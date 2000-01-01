Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformer Storage and Primestrong figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:43 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Machine War
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 218
Transformer Storage and Primestrong figures
Does anyone store their Transformers in their alt modes?

As for Primestrong which is a gestalt figure which contains Optimus Prime and Strong Arm, is there one that has Megatron and one other that does the same and belongs to the same toyline?
Amandahugnkiss is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Masterpiece (MP 20) WHEELJACK, MIB. w/Collector's coin and toolbox (authentic)
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Clone Droid CD-01 C GREATSHOT G1 Colour Hexatron NEW
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - LEADER THUNDERCRACKER MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Titans Return Lot #2 - *NEW*
Transformers
Takara No.13 Hot Rodimus 4904880124442 Transformers Collection G1 Retro Toys
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 ULTRA MAGNUS Trailer and parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.