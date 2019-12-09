|
Cyber Factory CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Renders
New Third Party company Cyber Factory have shared via Weibo
*the renders of their first product: CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream). We have a very nice movie accurate rendition of Blitz… Starscream as he was seen briefly in the Bumblebee movie. As you should expect, he transform into a Cybertronian jet. The renders look like a very promising product, and we even have colored renders to give us an idea of the final product. Keep in mind that these are early renders and we are yet to see a proper prototype. Click on the bar to see the mirrored » Continue Reading.
