|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 591 Now Online
Vangelus is once again joined by Aimee to discuss Cyberverse (with a spokenword spoiler disclaimer), but not before we chat a little bit about the TF Nation 2020 virtual experience. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 591 Cyberverse with LadyWreck
Again! August 16 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 591 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca