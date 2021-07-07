Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation Welcomes Edward Bosco to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation welcomes voice actor Edward Bosco to The Big Broadcast of 2021 event airing next month on Twitch and TFNation Live: Bosco is a US-based voice actor whose talents have featured in several dubbed animated series the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam, Hunter X Hunter, One Punch Man, Boruto, and Pokémon – and of course, as* Ultra Magnus, Refraktor, and Soundwave in the Netflix War for Cybertron trilogy. You might also recognise his voice from videogames such as Doom Eternal, Crash Bandicoot 4, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Code Vein. Edward Bosco will be joining us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation Welcomes Edward Bosco to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



