Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits, Pitre-Durocher Issue #4 Retailer Inc


Volta Art Director and IDW veteran Sara Pitre-Durocher returns to our front page, revealing her RI cover artwork for the final installment of Wreckers ? Tread &#038; Circuits: No joke there?s so much happening in this issue that I settled for this idea because I didn?t want to risk giving anything away Join in the January 2022 solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! The Speedia 500 is over, so now Velocitron’s attention turns to the swearing in of the new Senate-led by the race’s winner! This is the Wreckers’ last chance to put an end to Mayhem’s rampage! But will &#187; Continue Reading.

