|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: June 2021
PREVIEWSworld sets your pull list course for June with the IDW titles scheduled for release during that month, including: My Little Pony / Transformers II
#3, Transformers #32, Transformers Beast Wars
#5 plus a reminder for Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 1
*due in September. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: June 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca