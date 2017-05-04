Kabam have dropped us a line to let us know that the Transformers Forged to Fight game has been updated with a new addition to the character roster. The mighty Decepticon Soundwave joins the fray with support from his loyal minions Ravage and Laserbeak, and the power of his sonic shield! He’ll be added to the game as of today, May 4th, from 10am PDT. You can check out Soundwave’s bot intel report
