WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 514 Now Online
Deciding to record the day before the Bumblebee trailer due to schedules and being sure itd likely be a 30 second teaser of little merit, Vangelus and Aaron and TJ unknowingly have a giant serving of crow being prepared behind them as they discuss Dino Riders and Repuggles. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 514
Also, check out our new Convention Prep Supplemental with TF Expo’s Donny Mason (featuring an exclusive code!):*WTF@TFW Supplemental 56 – TF Expo 2018 CONVENTION PREP
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.