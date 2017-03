Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,272

RID Minicon Weaponizers Wave 2 Found In The UK



Good news for RID fans in UK. 2005 Boards member*Omegastoopreme has reported that RID Minicon Weaponizers Wave 2 were found at the Entertainer Lakeside. The Weaponizer Minicons: Autobots Lancelon and Windstrike, and Decepticon Dragonus and Sawtooth*are available for 3.50 each. Happy hunting for all UK fans!



The post







More... Good news for RID fans in UK. 2005 Boards member*Omegastoopreme has reported that RID Minicon Weaponizers Wave 2 were found at the Entertainer Lakeside. The Weaponizer Minicons: Autobots Lancelon and Windstrike, and Decepticon Dragonus and Sawtooth*are available for 3.50 each. Happy hunting for all UK fans! The post RID Minicon Weaponizers Wave 2 Found In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________