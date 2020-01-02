|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 575 Now Online
Happy New Year! Happy 2020! Happy Timeless November Recordings Full Of Listener Questions! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 575 Nov 20 and 26 2019 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.