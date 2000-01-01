Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:02 PM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 159
humbleplumber
Sold Ryan a big $135 lot of Transformers:

Bumblebee & Blazemaster (Generations, 2013)
Warpath (Universe, 2008)
Sergeant Kup (Generations, 2011)
Wreck-Gar (Reveal The Shield, 2011)
Repugnus (Titans Return, 2016)
Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime
Fall of Cybertron Jazz
Fall of Cybertron Kickback
Fall of Cybertron Ultra Magnus
Fall of Cybertron Thundercracker
Fall of Cybertron Skywarp
Fall of Cybertron Soundwave with Laserbeak
-Ravage & Decepticon Rumble
-Decepticon Frenzy & Ratbat
Fall of Cybertron Blaster with Steeljaw
-Eject & Ramhorn
-Autobot Rewind & Sunder

for his five year old son and him to enjoy! Part of the positive aspects of Marie Kondo is seeing old toys from one's collection bring others joy and it was very heartwarming to see the son immediately start playing with Universe Warpath. Thank you for adopting my old treasures. Great communication, met up perfectly at Union Station. A+++++
SALES

FEEDBACK

WANTS
