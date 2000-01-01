Today, 04:02 PM #1 vjcheng Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 159 humbleplumber Sold Ryan a big $135 lot of Transformers:



Bumblebee & Blazemaster (Generations, 2013)

Warpath (Universe, 2008)

Sergeant Kup (Generations, 2011)

Wreck-Gar (Reveal The Shield, 2011)

Repugnus (Titans Return, 2016)

Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime

Fall of Cybertron Jazz

Fall of Cybertron Kickback

Fall of Cybertron Ultra Magnus

Fall of Cybertron Thundercracker

Fall of Cybertron Skywarp

Fall of Cybertron Soundwave with Laserbeak

-Ravage & Decepticon Rumble

-Decepticon Frenzy & Ratbat

Fall of Cybertron Blaster with Steeljaw

-Eject & Ramhorn

-Autobot Rewind & Sunder



for his five year old son and him to enjoy! Part of the positive aspects of Marie Kondo is seeing old toys from one's collection bring others joy and it was very heartwarming to see the son immediately start playing with Universe Warpath. Thank you for adopting my old treasures. Great communication, met up perfectly at Union Station. A+++++



