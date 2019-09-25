|
Rumor: Possible New Battlemaster Soundbarrier
And thanks again to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17,*we can share for your a new listing for a possible*New Battlemaster Soundbarrier. The listing surface via*Southernhobby website
*with no images yet, but it’s listed with code*E7146 Battlemaster Soundbarrier
. This is a new addition to our first list of possible upcoming Generations toys for 2020.
As usual, take*these listing with a grain of salt*until we get a proper official confirmation. But in the meantime, we can speculate about who Soundbarrier may be. A new character? A new name for a preexisting bot? Maybe just a placeholder name? Sound » Continue Reading.
