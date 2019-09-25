Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Possible New Battlemaster Soundbarrier


And thanks again to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17,*we can share for your a new listing for a possible*New Battlemaster Soundbarrier. The listing surface via*Southernhobby website*with no images yet, but it's listed with code*E7146 Battlemaster Soundbarrier. This is a new addition to our first list of possible upcoming Generations toys for 2020. As usual, take*these listing with a grain of salt*until we get a proper official confirmation. But in the meantime, we can speculate about who Soundbarrier may be. A new character? A new name for a preexisting bot? Maybe just a placeholder name? Sound &#187; Continue Reading.

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
