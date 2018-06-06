Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,410
Preview Pics of Takara Tomy Booth Display At Tokyo Toy Show 2018


Tokyo Wonderfest 2018 is coming this weekend. As usual, fans are expecting new toy reveals during the event. Via Takara Tomy’s Twitter, Twitter users*@gadepon*and Hobby Dengekki Web*we have some great*Preview Pics of Takara Tomy Booth Display At Tokyo Toy Show 2018. Besides an impressive decoration, the images reveal some very nice displays of figures: A collection of several Cybertron (Autobot) Leaders. G1 Convoy/Optimus Prime, God Ginrai, Dai Atlas, Star Saber, Beast Convoy, Lio Convoy, and more. Some characters showing their original molds and their Masterpiece counterparts. A very nice display indeed. *Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Megatron prototype. Yeeeeeees! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Preview Pics of Takara Tomy Booth Display At Tokyo Toy Show 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
