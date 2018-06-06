Tokyo Wonderfest 2018 is coming this weekend. As usual, fans are expecting new toy reveals during the event. Via Takara Tomy’s Twitter
, Twitter users*@gadepon
*and Hobby Dengekki Web
*we have some great*Preview Pics of Takara Tomy Booth Display At Tokyo Toy Show 2018. Besides an impressive decoration, the images reveal some very nice displays of figures: A collection of several Cybertron (Autobot) Leaders. G1 Convoy/Optimus Prime, God Ginrai, Dai Atlas, Star Saber, Beast Convoy, Lio Convoy, and more. Some characters showing their original molds and their Masterpiece counterparts. A very nice display indeed. *Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Megatron prototype. Yeeeeeees! » Continue Reading.
The post Preview Pics of Takara Tomy Booth Display At Tokyo Toy Show 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.