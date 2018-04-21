Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,131

Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Canadian Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TheSupernova, we can report that*Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 has been spotted At Canadian Retail. This is the most recent series of Tiny Turbo Changers figures. While the first 2 series contained The Last Knight characters, this wave consists of characters from other previous live-action movies. This wave contains: Ratchet, Slug, Lockdown, Sentinel Prime, Bumblebee, Dino, Ironhide, Optimus Prime, Starscream, Drift and Barricade. All of them packed in blind-bags. These little bots were spotted*at the Walmart in North Bay, Ontario.* Happy hunting for all Canadian fans!



