Today, 08:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Canadian Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TheSupernova, we can report that*Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 has been spotted At Canadian Retail. This is the most recent series of Tiny Turbo Changers figures. While the first 2 series contained The Last Knight characters, this wave consists of characters from other previous live-action movies. This wave contains: Ratchet, Slug, Lockdown, Sentinel Prime, Bumblebee, Dino, Ironhide, Optimus Prime, Starscream, Drift and Barricade. All of them packed in blind-bags. These little bots were spotted*at the Walmart in North Bay, Ontario.* Happy hunting for all Canadian fans!

The post Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:54 PM
Yonoid
Re: Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Canadian Reta
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...ostcount=46203

Additional pics
