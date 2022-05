ssjgoku22 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 2,297

Re: Oops, I'm late to the party again. Any CA store still have OcMax's Frenzy&Rumble? Quote: Darkmatter Originally Posted by





DM





Edit: I see A3&U.com has them. Will they ship it to the Canadian store for sale? Merci!DMEdit: I see A3&U.com has them. Will they ship it to the Canadian store for sale? I don't think the .com site updates the stock. The .ca website is always up to date (so if it's not on there, it's probably sold out). Ages 3 and Up is solely Canadian (they're located in Burnaby, BC).

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________