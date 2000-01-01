Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,079

TFSource News! FT Roadking, Siege Astrotrain, Furai Drift, MMC Tyrantron, Jaguar, Ult TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource sent in their latest weekly newsletter. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! NEW HOT INSTOCK ITEMS: ARRIVING SOON!*–* Iron Factory – IF-EX34 Alkaid – Spirits of the D.E.C. ARRIVING SOON!*–*





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.