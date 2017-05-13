For our next photoshoot, we’re showcasing another member of the Titans Return series, and this time it’s the master escape artist, Getaway Breakaway
! Breakaway is a moderately disappointing release, let us get that out of the way first. He’s a redeco of Chromedome with a new head, and the large amounts of unbroken white mean some parts of the design, like the arms, seem a tad bland. However, the new head sculpt is well done and the way that the deco is set out means the overall look does resemble the original Breakaway. Plus, the base mold is excellent » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Breakaway Photoshoot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...