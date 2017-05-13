Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,604

Hyper Hobby May 2017 Scans



Via Loopaza Megastore on Facebook, we have some scans from this month’s Hyper Hobby Magazine. There is not a lot in terms of Transformers coverage this time – the two page spread focuses attention on the upcoming Legends version of Trypticon, who seems slightly darker colored than his Hasbro counterpart, as well as the Tokyo Toy Show Black Convoy aka Robots in Disguise Scourge, and Legends Targetmaster Hot Rod and Kup, who are the same prototype versions we’ve seen previously. The movie side is represented solely by Barricade, who looks functionally identical to his US version. Check out the scans



