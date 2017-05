Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,604

CybFest 2017 announced



We’ve got word that CybFest will be returning as Washington State’s Transformers convention this August! CybFest 2017 will be held on August 19th, 2017, at the*Kent Commons Community Center in Kent, WA. Further details have yet to be announced, so be sure to bookmark the



