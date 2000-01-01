Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Battle Core Optimus Prime
Today, 03:21 AM
Alliniere
A giant glowing cloud
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Kelowna, BC
Posts: 50
Battle Core Optimus Prime
Anyone got one they might be willing to let go for a reasonable price? I wanna build that Nova Prime upgrade kit, but i'd rather not pay twice as much as the kit for the upgrade.
Thanks!
Wanted:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1...it?usp=sharing
My Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Alliniere
Today, 04:39 AM
Softimus Prime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 467
Re: Battle Core Optimus Prime
Originally Posted by
Alliniere
Anyone got one they might be willing to let go for a reasonable price? I wanna build that Nova Prime upgrade kit, but i'd rather not pay twice as much as the kit for the upgrade.
Thanks!
Hey, I may have one for sale, but will need to double check that I still have it.
I will get back to you.
