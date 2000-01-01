Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:21 AM   #1
Alliniere
A giant glowing cloud
Alliniere's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Kelowna, BC
Posts: 50
Battle Core Optimus Prime
Anyone got one they might be willing to let go for a reasonable price? I wanna build that Nova Prime upgrade kit, but i'd rather not pay twice as much as the kit for the upgrade.

Thanks!
Old Today, 04:39 AM   #2
Softimus Prime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 467
Re: Battle Core Optimus Prime
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alliniere View Post
Anyone got one they might be willing to let go for a reasonable price? I wanna build that Nova Prime upgrade kit, but i'd rather not pay twice as much as the kit for the upgrade.

Thanks!
Hey, I may have one for sale, but will need to double check that I still have it.

I will get back to you.
