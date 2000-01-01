Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:57 AM   #1
canprime
Cybertron
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,194
Platinum Edition Trypticon, Playstation x Optimus Prime, Predaking, ST Eaglemoss
Here's the link to my auctions. Ending Thursday June 22nd. $0.99 starting bids.

http://www.ebay.ca/sch/scifreak/m.ht..._sop=12&_rdc=1
