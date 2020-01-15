|
Transformers Artist Casey Coller to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is pleased to welcome back Transformers comic book artist*Casey Coller*to TFcon Orlando 2020. Casey is known to fans for his work penciling various issues and variant covers for IDWs Robots In Disguise, More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime and Lost Light comics as well as many other one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.* Casey Coller is presented by*The Chosen Prime
TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.