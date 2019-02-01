Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > Canadian Action Figure News
Reload this Page Power Rangers Lightning Wave 1 Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,896
Power Rangers Lightning Wave 1 Released in Canada
Over the past few weeks we have seen multiple reports of *Power Rangers Lightning* showing up at both ToysRUs and EB Games stores in Canada in...

More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:28 PM   #2
riderman
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Scarborough,Ontario
Posts: 210
Re: Power Rangers Lightning Wave 1 Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Super_Megatron View Post
Over the past few weeks we have seen multiple reports of *Power Rangers Lightning* showing up at both ToysRUs and EB Games stores in Canada in...

More...
Wow! Interesting they used my photo from Upper Canada Mall Toys R Us in Newmarket. Just a reminder that Lord Zedd is very sod after and there is ONLY one Zedd in each box of Hasbro Lightning collection. That is because they need more Tommy the White Ranger. By the way there are 2 Tommys in one box!
riderman is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Headmaster Transformers Chromedome with all accessories
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro acid storm brand new in sealed box
Transformers
Amazon Exclusive Transformers NEMESIS PRIME Power of the Primes - Sealed New
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot Grimlock G1
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro sunstorm brand new in sealed box
Transformers
MRTM-13 Lightning/Thundercracker. Maketoys Transformers Sealed NEW
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.