Today, 12:12 PM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,896 Power Rangers Lightning Wave 1 Released in Canada



More... Over the past few weeks we have seen multiple reports of *Power Rangers Lightning* showing up at both Toys”R”Us and EB Games stores in Canada in...





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



Wow! Interesting they used my photo from Upper Canada Mall Toys R Us in Newmarket. Just a reminder that Lord Zedd is very sod after and there is ONLY one Zedd in each box of Hasbro Lightning collection. That is because they need more Tommy the White Ranger. By the way there are 2 Tommys in one box!



More... Over the past few weeks we have seen multiple reports of *Power Rangers Lightning* showing up at both Toys”R”Us and EB Games stores in Canada in... Wow! Interesting they used my photo from Upper Canada Mall Toys R Us in Newmarket. Just a reminder that Lord Zedd is very sod after and there is ONLY one Zedd in each box of Hasbro Lightning collection. That is because they need more Tommy the White Ranger. By the way there are 2 Tommys in one box!

