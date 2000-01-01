|
transformers g1 & other toy lines
up for sale
lots of great 1980s toys
more pics will be avl. upon request
G1 BOXED
quickswitch 475.00
canadian box with foam insert, no flap crease
toy is unused, sealed decal pack
box is near perfect(just one price sticker tear)
shockwave 480.00
canadian box with foam insert, box is rough
but tech spec & robot points have never been cut
bot is super dead mint, hose is dead mint no cracks
electronics works perfectly,has all paperwork
metroplex 225.00
canadian box with foam insert, plastic wheel version
box is in not bad condition, complete & with manual
whirl 375.00
canadian box with all original inserts
complete, bot has no sundamage, box is in good condition, has all paperwork
astrotrain 85.00
u.s box, has original cardboard insert but bubble was pulled off ( no bubble included)
bot has paint wear, complete, box is rough
LOOSE G1 (COMPLETE)
slamdance 95.00
mint & complete, with canadian tech spec
kickback 25.00
mint with no chrome wear, complete
with canadian tech spec
snarl g2 65.00
was taken out by me from package due to had alot of cracks to bubble, dead mint bot, complete
with all paperwork
cyclonus 80.00
complete, does have paint wear, tight joints
OTHER TOY LINES
RAMBO FORCE OF FREEDOM
Dr. Hyde( very rare series 2 ) 600.00
star wars
all figures are mint & complete with original acc.
zuckuss 30.00
4-lom 35.00
rebel commander 30.00
lando(skiff guard disguise) 30.00
paploo sealed, canadian w/ afa slider case 200.00
STAR WARS EWOKS ANIMATED TV SERIES
dulok shaman factory sealed 240.00
dulok shaman package w/ bubble still attached with coin no figure 85.00
M.A.S.K.
condor mint & complete 65.00
SUPER POWERS (KENNER)
all factory sealed
lex luthor 100.00
desaad 130.00
orion 170.00
Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 12:47 PM.