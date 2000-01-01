scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 138

transformers g1 & other toy lines up for sale

lots of great 1980s toys

more pics will be avl. upon request



G1 BOXED

quickswitch 475.00

canadian box with foam insert, no flap crease

toy is unused, sealed decal pack

box is near perfect(just one price sticker tear)



shockwave 480.00

canadian box with foam insert, box is rough

but tech spec & robot points have never been cut

bot is super dead mint, hose is dead mint no cracks

electronics works perfectly,has all paperwork



metroplex 225.00

canadian box with foam insert, plastic wheel version

box is in not bad condition, complete & with manual



whirl 375.00

canadian box with all original inserts

complete, bot has no sundamage, box is in good condition, has all paperwork



astrotrain 85.00

u.s box, has original cardboard insert but bubble was pulled off ( no bubble included)

bot has paint wear, complete, box is rough



LOOSE G1 (COMPLETE)

slamdance 95.00

mint & complete, with canadian tech spec



kickback 25.00

mint with no chrome wear, complete

with canadian tech spec



snarl g2 65.00

was taken out by me from package due to had alot of cracks to bubble, dead mint bot, complete

with all paperwork



cyclonus 80.00

complete, does have paint wear, tight joints





OTHER TOY LINES



RAMBO FORCE OF FREEDOM

Dr. Hyde( very rare series 2 ) 600.00



star wars

all figures are mint & complete with original acc.

zuckuss 30.00

4-lom 35.00

rebel commander 30.00

lando(skiff guard disguise) 30.00

paploo sealed, canadian w/ afa slider case 200.00



STAR WARS EWOKS ANIMATED TV SERIES

dulok shaman factory sealed 240.00

dulok shaman package w/ bubble still attached with coin no figure 85.00



M.A.S.K.

condor mint & complete 65.00



SUPER POWERS (KENNER)

all factory sealed

lex luthor 100.00

desaad 130.00

orion 170.00 Attached Thumbnails











Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 12:47 PM .