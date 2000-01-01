Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:35 PM
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 138
transformers g1 & other toy lines
up for sale
lots of great 1980s toys
more pics will be avl. upon request

G1 BOXED
quickswitch 475.00
canadian box with foam insert, no flap crease
toy is unused, sealed decal pack
box is near perfect(just one price sticker tear)

shockwave 480.00
canadian box with foam insert, box is rough
but tech spec & robot points have never been cut
bot is super dead mint, hose is dead mint no cracks
electronics works perfectly,has all paperwork

metroplex 225.00
canadian box with foam insert, plastic wheel version
box is in not bad condition, complete & with manual

whirl 375.00
canadian box with all original inserts
complete, bot has no sundamage, box is in good condition, has all paperwork

astrotrain 85.00
u.s box, has original cardboard insert but bubble was pulled off ( no bubble included)
bot has paint wear, complete, box is rough

LOOSE G1 (COMPLETE)
slamdance 95.00
mint & complete, with canadian tech spec

kickback 25.00
mint with no chrome wear, complete
with canadian tech spec

snarl g2 65.00
was taken out by me from package due to had alot of cracks to bubble, dead mint bot, complete
with all paperwork

cyclonus 80.00
complete, does have paint wear, tight joints


OTHER TOY LINES

RAMBO FORCE OF FREEDOM
Dr. Hyde( very rare series 2 ) 600.00

star wars
all figures are mint & complete with original acc.
zuckuss 30.00
4-lom 35.00
rebel commander 30.00
lando(skiff guard disguise) 30.00
paploo sealed, canadian w/ afa slider case 200.00

STAR WARS EWOKS ANIMATED TV SERIES
dulok shaman factory sealed 240.00
dulok shaman package w/ bubble still attached with coin no figure 85.00

M.A.S.K.
condor mint & complete 65.00

SUPER POWERS (KENNER)
all factory sealed
lex luthor 100.00
desaad 130.00
orion 170.00
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 57026405_313594355993806_3586240521850322944_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 43728   Click image for larger version Name: 62581682_597219994102927_4893063825797939200_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 43729   Click image for larger version Name: 64266358_1412404965568644_368830290774196224_n.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 43730   Click image for larger version Name: 64369944_2385398698411171_2919175274069229568_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 43731   Click image for larger version Name: 64410744_450880675767017_8934675854319943680_n.jpg Views: 5 Size: 90.0 KB ID: 43732  

Click image for larger version Name: 64543951_313681172899539_2372761176665751552_n.jpg Views: 5 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 43733   Click image for larger version Name: 64549396_408040899798744_874051889417682944_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 43734   Click image for larger version Name: 64577087_462852257593197_325853160088272896_n.jpg Views: 6 Size: 86.0 KB ID: 43735   Click image for larger version Name: 64872100_348512192390431_2446166467016654848_n.jpg Views: 5 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 43736   Click image for larger version Name: 64874451_337697426923456_7207906994814976000_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 97.2 KB ID: 43737  

Click image for larger version Name: 65036625_193964408218233_4356384855886397440_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 43738   Click image for larger version Name: 60797290_294026974878932_8992918217898852352_n.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 43739   Click image for larger version Name: 60874242_893316384343666_8515182545933959168_n.jpg Views: 3 Size: 97.5 KB ID: 43740   Click image for larger version Name: 60543166_2193971904052582_5851592812780322816_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 43741   Click image for larger version Name: 60898030_609037362909494_6666828943305211904_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 88.9 KB ID: 43742  

Click image for larger version Name: 64745341_2372628486326927_1256574896708780032_n.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.3 KB ID: 43743   Click image for larger version Name: 64528801_461386167928641_3074420066733785088_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 43744  
