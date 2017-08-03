Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Adam Beechen Fan QandA ? Transformers: Cyberverse And Robots In Disguise
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,548
Adam Beechen Fan QandA ? Transformers: Cyberverse And Robots In Disguise


Adam Beechen; the showrunner of Transformers: Robots In Disguise recently had a chat with his fans through his official website. During the Hasbro Investor Day which took place last week, it was revealed that RID will end this year and be replaced with a new show titled Transformers: Cyberverse. Naturally, fans had questions about the matter. “Question:*Are you working on the new cartoon [Transformers: Cyberverse] by any chance?* Adam Beechen:*Im not working on the new series. Just like RID was a change from Prime, I think Hasbro wanted to try something new and wanted new voices for it. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Adam Beechen Fan QandA – Transformers: Cyberverse And Robots In Disguise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Spike
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.