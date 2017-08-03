|
Adam Beechen Fan QandA ? Transformers: Cyberverse And Robots In Disguise
Adam Beechen; the showrunner of Transformers: Robots In Disguise recently had a chat with his fans through his official website. During the Hasbro Investor Day which took place last week
, it was revealed that RID will end this year and be replaced with a new show
titled Transformers: Cyberverse. Naturally, fans had questions about the matter. “Question:*Are you working on the new cartoon [Transformers: Cyberverse] by any chance?* Adam Beechen:*Im not working on the new series. Just like RID was a change from Prime, I think Hasbro wanted to try something new and wanted new voices for it. » Continue Reading.
