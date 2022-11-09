The official Takara Tomy Mall website
have just updated their pre-order for the*Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus crowdfund for the Japanese market. Deathsaurus is listed for 29700 Yen ($203.92 approximately) and scheduled for release by the end of 2023. Japanese fans can support Deathsaurus starting this*November 9, 2022 until December 12, 2022. Deathsaurus needs to reach 11000 backers to move into production and we are sure Japanese fans will add an important number to the crowdfund. Just keep in mind that these numbers are likely to be added at the end of the campaign as it happened with HasLab Victory Saber. » Continue Reading.
