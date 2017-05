Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,523

Titans Return Blitzwing And Octone (Octane) Sighted At Target



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards Shark Jumper, we have a report of*Titans Return Blitzwing And Octone (Octane) Sighted At Target.*The figures were found at*Manhattan Beach Target in California. You can check the pictures after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. Happy Hunting!



