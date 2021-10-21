Attention collectors! The official*Transformers Instagram account
*have shared information and images about new Official G1 Transformers Limited Posters. The first poster (and its variant) revealed is titled “Roll Out” by artist Juan Ramos
*and featuring a confrontation between the main G1 Autobot and Decepticon teams with Optimus Prime and Megatron in the center. As we learned from the previously released G1 Soundwave posters
*these posters will be offered exclusively via The Moor Art Gallery website
, and they will be extremely limited editions.
