Super_Megatron
New Official G1 Transformers Limited Posters Announced


Attention collectors! The official Transformers Instagram account have shared information and images about new Official G1 Transformers Limited Posters. The first poster (and its variant) revealed is titled "Roll Out" by artist Juan Ramos and featuring a confrontation between the main G1 Autobot and Decepticon teams with Optimus Prime and Megatron in the center. As we learned from the previously released G1 Soundwave posters these posters will be offered exclusively via The Moor Art Gallery website, and they will be extremely limited editions.

The post New Official G1 Transformers Limited Posters Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
