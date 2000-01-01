Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:38 AM   #1
Vrillon77
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Canada
Posts: 10
20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Hi guys, I have a few questions, sorry if these will sound dumb. I don't know much about action figures, or anything really for that matter.

So I may start trying to buy the original beast wars toys soon. My question is, say I buy one new in box. How new will it actually be? I most likely will open them to transform a few times, and then display. But after 20+ year of not being moved, being trapped in package, will they somehow turn brittle or snap or something else...

I remember reading somewhere that certain types of action figures need to "breathe".

So would somehow, a gently used toy, having being opened many years ago, being exposed to the elements, occasionally moved, somehow be more durable?

Thanks for the responses!
Today, 09:58 AM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 267
Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
You’ll be fine. Be slightly move careful in moving each joint for the first time, but after that it’ll make no difference.
Today, 10:17 AM   #3
delrue
Energon
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 824
Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Avoid figures with gold or brown plastic though. The chemicals in that stuff breaks down over time and turns very brittle.
Today, 10:31 AM   #4
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 267
Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Avoid figures with gold or brown plastic though. The chemicals in that stuff breaks down over time and turns very brittle.
That?s true whether it?s in or out of octave after 20+ years, though. And obviously it?s not all brown plastic. YMMV on the gold.
Today, 10:34 AM   #5
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 476
Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Beast Wars was a lot of ball joints. The worst that'll happen is some are loose. Then it's up to you if you want to apply a layer of I think it was nail polish clear coat to the ball joints.

Transmetal figures with that metallic paint tends to chip and crack easily, but new in box figures should be ok. Just something to watch out for.
Today, 10:44 AM   #6
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 267
Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Transmetal figures with that metallic paint tends to chip and crack easily, but new in box figures should be ok. Just something to watch out for.
Not necessarily?
