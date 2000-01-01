|
20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New
Hi guys, I have a few questions, sorry if these will sound dumb. I don't know much about action figures, or anything really for that matter.
So I may start trying to buy the original beast wars toys soon. My question is, say I buy one new in box. How new will it actually be? I most likely will open them to transform a few times, and then display. But after 20+ year of not being moved, being trapped in package, will they somehow turn brittle or snap or something else...
I remember reading somewhere that certain types of action figures need to "breathe".
So would somehow, a gently used toy, having being opened many years ago, being exposed to the elements, occasionally moved, somehow be more durable?
Thanks for the responses!