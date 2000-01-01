Today, 09:38 AM #1 Vrillon77 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2021 Location: Canada Posts: 10 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New Hi guys, I have a few questions, sorry if these will sound dumb. I don't know much about action figures, or anything really for that matter.



So I may start trying to buy the original beast wars toys soon. My question is, say I buy one new in box. How new will it actually be? I most likely will open them to transform a few times, and then display. But after 20+ year of not being moved, being trapped in package, will they somehow turn brittle or snap or something else...



I remember reading somewhere that certain types of action figures need to "breathe".



So would somehow, a gently used toy, having being opened many years ago, being exposed to the elements, occasionally moved, somehow be more durable?



Thanks for the responses! Today, 09:58 AM #2 Lioconvoy81 Machine War Join Date: May 2009 Location: Hamilton, Ont Posts: 267 Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New You’ll be fine. Be slightly move careful in moving each joint for the first time, but after that it’ll make no difference. Today, 10:17 AM #3 delrue Energon Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 824 Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New Avoid figures with gold or brown plastic though. The chemicals in that stuff breaks down over time and turns very brittle. Today, 10:31 AM #4 Lioconvoy81 Machine War Join Date: May 2009 Location: Hamilton, Ont Posts: 267 Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New Quote: delrue Originally Posted by Avoid figures with gold or brown plastic though. The chemicals in that stuff breaks down over time and turns very brittle. That?s true whether it?s in or out of octave after 20+ years, though. And obviously it?s not all brown plastic. YMMV on the gold. Today, 10:34 AM #5 Marcotron Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 476 Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New Beast Wars was a lot of ball joints. The worst that'll happen is some are loose. Then it's up to you if you want to apply a layer of I think it was nail polish clear coat to the ball joints.



Transmetal figures with that metallic paint tends to chip and crack easily, but new in box figures should be ok. Just something to watch out for. Today, 10:44 AM #6 Lioconvoy81 Machine War Join Date: May 2009 Location: Hamilton, Ont Posts: 267 Re: 20+ years old Beast Wars Toys condition. Used vs. New Quote: Marcotron Originally Posted by Transmetal figures with that metallic paint tends to chip and crack easily, but new in box figures should be ok. Just something to watch out for. Not necessarily? Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

