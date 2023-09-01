Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Shinji Mcnally
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 36
Third Party sales list Mastermind Creations & Maketoys
Prices are negotiable, and the more you purchase the more wiggle room there will be.

MMC Calidus (Rodimus) - $150
MMC Calidus Asterisks Mode TFCon Exclusive - $200(Lost Light Rodimus )
MMC Calidus Shadow Ghost TFCon Exclusive (Shattered Glass Rodimus) - $250
MMC Spartan (Impactor) - $250
MMC Dicamus (RoadBlock) - $220
MMC Kultur (Tarn) - $300
MMC Anarchus (Kaon) - $160
MMC Boreas (Cyclonus) - $300
MMC Optus Prominion Severed Geist TFCon Exclusive (Shattered Glass Optimus Prime) - $300
MMC Ocular Max Azalea Protoform TFCon Exclusive (toy Concept Colours Arcee) - $150
MMC Feral Queen & Nero Queen Exclusive set - $400
MakeToys RearEnd (Tailgate) (no Cyclonus kit) - $300
MakeToys TrashTalk & CogWheel Boxset with ?My First Blaster? (Swerve & Gears) - $220
MakeToys Ripper (Shattered Glass Strafe) - $150
MakeToys Stain (Shattered Glass LightSpeed) - $150

Bundle deals!

If you were to Purchase MMC Boreas and Maketoys rear end the price would be $500

If you were to purchase both Maketoys SG Technobots the price would be $250
__________________
Cwningen! Ddraig! Cyfateb Gorau!!
