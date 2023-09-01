Today, 03:09 PM #1 Shinji Mcnally Generation 1 Join Date: May 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 36 Third Party sales list Mastermind Creations & Maketoys Prices are negotiable, and the more you purchase the more wiggle room there will be.



MMC Calidus (Rodimus) - $150

MMC Calidus Asterisks Mode TFCon Exclusive - $200(Lost Light Rodimus )

MMC Calidus Shadow Ghost TFCon Exclusive (Shattered Glass Rodimus) - $250

MMC Spartan (Impactor) - $250

MMC Dicamus (RoadBlock) - $220

MMC Kultur (Tarn) - $300

MMC Anarchus (Kaon) - $160

MMC Boreas (Cyclonus) - $300

MMC Optus Prominion Severed Geist TFCon Exclusive (Shattered Glass Optimus Prime) - $300

MMC Ocular Max Azalea Protoform TFCon Exclusive (toy Concept Colours Arcee) - $150

MMC Feral Queen & Nero Queen Exclusive set - $400

MakeToys RearEnd (Tailgate) (no Cyclonus kit) - $300

MakeToys TrashTalk & CogWheel Boxset with ?My First Blaster? (Swerve & Gears) - $220

MakeToys Ripper (Shattered Glass Strafe) - $150

MakeToys Stain (Shattered Glass LightSpeed) - $150



Bundle deals!



If you were to Purchase MMC Boreas and Maketoys rear end the price would be $500



If you were to purchase both Maketoys SG Technobots the price would be $250 __________________

Cwningen! Ddraig! Cyfateb Gorau!!

