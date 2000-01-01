Yonoid Nexus Maximus Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Oakville Posts: 2,185

Funko Pops Preorders I normally don't buy many of them but wondering which websites in Canada are good with preorders?



There was one website I never heard of that looked decent called Geek Fashion. Anyone ever use them? tks

