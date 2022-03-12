Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,983
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member rendsora*we can share our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge. This is the latest addition to the Studio Series 86 Dinobots line up and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images. We have a look at Sludge robot and dino mode proving to be another great mold. See all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Boxes and Plastic inserts
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure 2004 Dinobot Triceradon
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Deluxe Class Blastcharge
Transformers
Transformers Ultra Universe Tankor and Obsidian Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Universe Incomplete Depth Charge Ultra Class 2003
Transformers
Transformers Headmaster Skullcruncher w/ Weirdwolf Box Error Reissue New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.