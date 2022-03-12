Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,983

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member rendsora*we can share our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Sludge. This is the latest addition to the Studio Series 86 Dinobots line up and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images. We have a look at Sludge robot and dino mode proving to be another great mold. See all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



