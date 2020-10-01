|
Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap New Stock Images
Via*Hobbymizer Studio
*we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap. The new images let us see the figures from different angles and positions, so we can appreciate the articulation range and how the kibble and parts are managed in robot and beast mode. Click on the bar to see the new images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! You can already pre-order these new toys via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
,
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca