Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap New Stock Images



Via*Hobbymizer Studio*we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor &#38; Rattrap. The new images let us see the figures from different angles and positions, so we can appreciate the articulation range and how the kibble and parts are managed in robot and beast mode. Click on the bar to see the new images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! You can already pre-order these new toys via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store,
Re: Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap New Stock Images
i like how they tease kingdom releases when they cant even release the present earthrise/netflix/selects stuff.
