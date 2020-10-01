Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,537

Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap New Stock Images





Via* Via* Hobbymizer Studio *we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Rattrap. The new images let us see the figures from different angles and positions, so we can appreciate the articulation range and how the kibble and parts are managed in robot and beast mode. Click on the bar to see the new images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! You can already pre-order these new toys via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





