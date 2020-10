Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Additional Stock Images & Product Infor

Thanks to Hobby Dengeki we have some great new stock images of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0*for your viewing pleasure. These images show the great posability of this new mold as well as the look at accessories and extra parts. The images show us Starcream from different angles in both modes, so we have an idea about the transformation sequence.We are sure your optics will be really pleased with these new images.