GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,792
Chaos Paladin and Friends Review
This time I take a look at he who shall from henceforth be my Fallen - Chaos Paladin but that's not all...we also look at a couple custom friends of his: Amalgamous Prime and QUintus Prime. The trek to a version of the 13 draws every closer.

https://youtu.be/cUyMaHJFJ_o
