Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Real Constructicns
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:26 PM   #1
Prime Sinister
Animated
Prime Sinister's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,570
Real Constructicns
Outside Union Station.
Merge for the kill!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 37020  
Prime Sinister is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:43 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,237
Re: Real Constructicns
If you see a big purple gun lying around .... RUN !!!!!! .... LoL
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 07:54 PM.
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:58 PM   #3
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 26
Re: Real Constructicns
AWESOME
Mega Truck is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers
Transformers Legends Super Ginrai + Godbomber
Transformers
Transformers Encore Soundblaster (Wingthing+Enemy) & Twincast (Stripes+Nightskr)
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Quickswitch and Laser Prime [Chaos on Velocitron]
Transformers
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Leader Class ROTF OPTIMUS PRIME Revenge Of The Fallen BRAND NEW

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.