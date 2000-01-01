Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Real Constructicns
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:26 PM
#
1
Prime Sinister
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,570
Real Constructicns
Outside Union Station.
Merge for the kill!
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
My sales thread -- CHUG, Beast Wars :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=26379
Marvel Legends:
http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=16969
My feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...Prime+Sinister
Prime Sinister
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Prime Sinister
Find More Posts by Prime Sinister
Today, 07:43 PM
#
2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,237
Re: Real Constructicns
If you see a big purple gun lying around .... RUN !!!!!! .... LoL
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at
07:54 PM
.
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Today, 07:58 PM
#
3
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 26
Re: Real Constructicns
AWESOME
Mega Truck
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Mega Truck
Find More Posts by Mega Truck
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers Legends Super Ginrai + Godbomber
Transformers Encore Soundblaster (Wingthing+Enemy) & Twincast (Stripes+Nightskr)
Transformers Titans Return Quickswitch and Laser Prime [Chaos on Velocitron]
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers Leader Class ROTF OPTIMUS PRIME Revenge Of The Fallen BRAND NEW
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:08 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.