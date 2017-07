Titans Return Trypticon Released in the UK

He's here! The newest Titan Class Transformer has arrived. The Titans Return Trypticon figure has made his way to retail in the UK. Retailing for a Titan class pricetag of £149.99, the gigantic Decepticon is now coming into stock in some select Smyths toy stores. They are only carrying one or two of the big guy each, due to his size, where stores are currently stocking him. Happy hunting, friends!