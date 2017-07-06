|
Titans Return Overlord, Clones, and Tribute Optimus Prime Evolution Set Released in T
New Transformers are coming! TFW2005 member dawGTX*reports spotting several anticipated new releases on the shelves in a Toys R Us in Taipei, Taiwan. Gracing the shelves were the likes of the Cloudraker and Wingspan Clones two pack, Titans Return Leader Class Overlord, and the Transformers Tribute Optimus Prime and Orion Pax evolution set. Each and every one is an awesome release – and here is hoping they make it to US retail soon.
The post Titans Return Overlord, Clones, and Tribute Optimus Prime Evolution Set Released in Taiwan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.