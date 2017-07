Titans Return Overlord, Clones, and Tribute Optimus Prime Evolution Set Released in T

New Transformers are coming! TFW2005 member dawGTX*reports spotting several anticipated new releases on the shelves in a Toys R Us in Taipei, Taiwan. Gracing the shelves were the likes of the Cloudraker and Wingspan Clones two pack, Titans Return Leader Class Overlord, and the Transformers Tribute Optimus Prime and Orion Pax evolution set. Each and every one is an awesome release – and here is hoping they make it to US retail soon.