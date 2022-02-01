evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,169

Re: Transformers Wreck N Rule Bulkhead Revealed, Pre-Orders Live Quote: delrue Originally Posted by At the very least people should be able to piece together what the hammer looks like with the accessories they've shown off



Anyone familiar with Ptrex has to figure there's a reason that Spiny's chest plate looks "even more like a face/mask" than Ptrex's original spikey chest plate



Incidentally, if they're giving us a 2nd take on the fossilizer combiner, where the heck is the new birb?



trex mold -> Paleotrex, Transmutate, Skelivore, Spindle



tricera mold -> Ractonite, Tricranius, Masterdominus



ptero mold -> Wingfinger, and...?



(cores that don't come apart, don't count) Just like how, from the minute we see Impactor's spinosaurus boner, and there's like a knight's face on his chestAnyone familiar with Ptrex has to figure there's a reason that Spiny's chest plate looks "even more like a face/mask" than Ptrex's original spikey chest plateIncidentally, if they're giving us a 2nd take on the fossilizer combiner, where the heck is the new birb?trex mold -> Paleotrex, Transmutate, Skelivore, Spindletricera mold -> Ractonite, Tricranius, Masterdominusptero mold -> Wingfinger, and...?(cores that don't come apart, don't count)

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________