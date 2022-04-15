A collaboration between*Mechanic Toy and Fireflies Toys is bringing their first product:*MMT-01 Commander (Optimus Prime Action Figure) and we can share for your the first renders of this new figure. The images shared on Weibo
*reveal a non-transformable 18-cm tall Optimus Prime action figure. This new mold features several interchangeable armor parts for display, a wide range of poseability, die-cast parts and LED gimmicks. Keep in mind that these are early renders and we may see some changes when the first prototype would be released. See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Mechanic Toy x Fireflies Toys MMT-01 Commander (Optimus Prime Action Figure) Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...